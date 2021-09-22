5 San Diego restaurants recently included in the 2021 MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand category

The MICHELIN Guide announced 45 new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category in California and five are located in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The MICHELIN Guide announced 45 new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category in California.

According to Michelin, a Bib Gourmand is awarded to restaurants deemed to be both good quality and good value by Michelin's team of inspectors. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

Here is the San Diego list of new Bib Gourmands, with the Michelin inspector notes from each restaurant.

Congratulations to the five San Diego restaurants!

CALLIE

LOCATION: 1195 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The cuisine takes advantage of the best ingredients SoCal has to offer in highly shareable dishes featuring the bold, sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. Vegetables and seafood steal the show, with spice as a key supporting character. | Visit calliesd.com

CESARINA

LOCATION: 4161 Voltaire St., San Diego, CA 92107

Most of the menu is mix-and-match, with a selection of pasta shapes and sauces that can be paired to your liking. Those on a quest for indulgence should look no further than the truffled gnocchi with a cream sauce, served in its own copper pot. | Visit cesarinarestaurant.com

CICCIA OSTERIA

LOCATION: 2233 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

Set in a converted home in the heart of Barrio Logan, this adorable osteria is a true family operation. Francesca Penoncelli, who hails from Turin, leads the kitchen, along with her husband Mario Casineri, a Milan native. | Visit cicciasandiego.com

DIJA MARA

LOCATION: 232 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

You’ll find some serious Indonesian cooking here. Excellent nasi goreng combines fried rice with shrimp, pork belly, chicken and the yolk of a sunny egg, while charred eggplant with smoked tomato sambal and crispy fried shallots is a textural and flavor-forward delight. | Visit dijamara.com

MORNING GLORY

LOCATION: 550 W Date St, San Diego, CA 92101

It's strictly breakfast and brunch at this spot in San Diego's Little Italy. It's all about familiar favorites and of-the-moment meals; hello, avocado toast and shakshuka. | Visit morningglorybreakfast.com