The San Diego Big Bay Boom brings families together for the 4th of July

"We've got a prime vantage point for the Fireworks...Nothing like celebrating the 4th here."

SAN DIEGO — Shelter Island was a great alternative to the crowded beaches on the 4th of July and to get ready for the Big Bay Boom fireworks.

Maria Da Luz was celebrating the 4th of July along with the arrival of her family, 7 decades ago from Portugal.

"Because there is no other country like the USA, I get very emotional about my country. 70 years that we've been here and we always get together."

And this is no small gathering with multiple families coming together.

"We're close to 120, really? Yah"

That means a lot of prep work and getting ahead on the cooking, Son Craig was manning the grill and I asked how they ended up on the round about on Shelter Island.

"We started on the beach side of Shelter Island, we migrated as the families have grown. A tradition of cooking out, grilling and a Bocce ball tournament for 15 years."

When Craig says Bocce ball tournament, we're talking multiple lanes and a full on bracket.

"We're a competitive family by nature so anytime we can one up, we do it. It goes on until the fireworks and everyone gathers around."

If that's not enough the Volleyball court is next to the Bocce lanes... all of this to work up an appetite.

"I use rock salt, so it doesn't dry out the meat."

For the Da Luz and Ferrara families this is a tradition that is passed to generations to come