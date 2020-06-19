San Diego Black leaders to announce police reform policy package

SAN DIEGO — Black leaders, advocates and Supervisor Fletcher will announce a racial justice and law enforcement realignment police package Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.
The policy package includes:
- provide more oversight of County of San Diego law enforcement,
- prevent law enforcement from being first on the scene to mental health and homeless calls, and
- establish a new Office of Equity and Racial Justice at the County of San Diego.
According to the county, speakers at today's briefing will be:
- Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, County Board of Supervisors
- Buki Domingos, Founder, Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego
- Ellen Nash, Chair of the Board, Black American Political Association of California
- Alexander Khalid, President and Founder, Pillars of the Community
- Maresa Talbert, Co-chair of San Diegans for Justice
The County Board of Supervisors will vote on the policies during their next scheduled meeting on June 23.