San Diego Black leaders to announce police reform policy package

The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages Friday at 11:15 a.m.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Black leaders, advocates and Supervisor Fletcher will announce a racial justice and law enforcement realignment police package Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

The policy package includes: 

  • provide more oversight of County of San Diego law enforcement, 
  • prevent law enforcement from being first on the scene to mental health and homeless calls, and
  • establish a new Office of Equity and Racial Justice at the County of San Diego. 

According to the county, speakers at today's briefing will be:

  • Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, County Board of Supervisors
  • Buki Domingos, Founder, Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego 
  • Ellen Nash, Chair of the Board, Black American Political Association of California 
  • Alexander Khalid, President and Founder, Pillars of the Community 
  • Maresa Talbert, Co-chair of San Diegans for Justice

The County Board of Supervisors will vote on the policies during their next scheduled meeting on June 23.

