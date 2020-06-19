San Diego Black leaders to announce police reform policy package

The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages Friday at 11:15 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — Black leaders, advocates and Supervisor Fletcher will announce a racial justice and law enforcement realignment police package Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

The policy package includes:

provide more oversight of County of San Diego law enforcement,

prevent law enforcement from being first on the scene to mental health and homeless calls, and

establish a new Office of Equity and Racial Justice at the County of San Diego.

According to the county, speakers at today's briefing will be:

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, County Board of Supervisors

Buki Domingos, Founder, Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego

Ellen Nash, Chair of the Board, Black American Political Association of California

Alexander Khalid, President and Founder, Pillars of the Community

Maresa Talbert, Co-chair of San Diegans for Justice