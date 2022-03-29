San Diego Blood Bank gives community opportunity to support Ukraine through blood donations

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or calling 619-400-8251.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Blood Bank is joining blood banks across the country in providing financial assistance to those who have been impacted by the violence in Ukraine.

The organization said for every blood donation made at a San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile blood drive through April 5, they will make a financial contribution to UNICEF on behalf of the donor to support Ukrainian civilians who desperately need help.

Eligible donors who would like to donate in support of this effort can register with the donation code UKRN at check-in.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health.

Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or calling 619-400-8251.