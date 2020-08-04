SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus social distance restrictions are keeping San Diegans in their homes, but for those who live on a boat, the restrictions are keeping food off their table.

Kate Groff and her husband are small business owners. Fishing is a part of the way they feed their family.

"My husband and I would like to be permitted to go out and fish for our dinner. We would like to supplement our food with fish," said Kate.

Kate believes that by being allowed to go out and catch fish, it would help keep them from the general population and away from the deadly coronavirus.

"We have a water maker that can make 500 gallons of fresh water. We can catch our own food. We never have to set foot on land if we don't want to," said Kate.

As the Harbor Patrol keeps an eye on the San Diego Bay to make sure that shelter in place is followed, the Groffs believe the rules are unfair.

"We have worked all our lives for this lifestyle and now it's being taken away. the very boats that are our refuge are now our prison," Kate said.

Shari Zolna of Zolna Yachts feels her fellow boaters are not getting a fair shake.

"You'd rather send them to the local supermarket or Costco? Are you kidding me? This makes no sense. It's a community that needs attention," said Zolna.

Bill Taylor is a Wildland Firefighter and has a different problem.

"I take my boat to my next duty station in Oregon, and according to the restrictions, I can't leave the marina to go to my duty station. I'd like the option to do that," he said.

Another problem for boaters is the three days anchorages, but they are being asked to move every three days while being told to shelter in place - an oxymoron

"We're asking the county to ease up. Give us a chance to resume a small part of our lives," said Kate.

Kate and her fellow boat owners are waiting for an exemption for the county.

