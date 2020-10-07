San Diego breweries, bars and wineries partner with food vendors to stay open

It is a concept borne of the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego breweries, bars and wineries that normally would not serve food are partnering with food vendors in order to stay open during the pandemic.

It’s a concept borne of the coronavirus after officials on Monday announced they would move again to close breweries, wineries and bars - that do not have a food license - because of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“It really is turning lemonade out of lemons. W’ere really good at making good beer and selling. We have no idea what it is to run a kitchen and provide that kind of service,” said Doug Constantiner, owner of Societe Brewing in Kearny Mesa, who’s now brewing up beer with a side of chicken.

That meant the businesses able to serve food could stay open if they could get creative.

“What most breweries are doing now is they’re trying to find one food vendor who they partner with on a regular basis,” said Kris Anacleto, President of the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Anacleto said the partnerships won’t save everyone.

“We’re really reliant on the food vendors doing well. If the food vendor isn’t doing well they’re not going to come back to the brewery,” he said.

Constantiner figured he couldn’t go wrong with tacos.

“Drinking a beer outside with a taco is probably the most San Diego thing you can do,” he said.

The chicken vendor who stepped in right away, while popular isn’t permanent.

This week “Fit Tacos” is took over.

“We’re very excited,” said Eddie Tamayo, who started out as a meal prep company.

Tamayo barely bought the food truck a month ago, when Societe Brewing called.

“The [timing] couldn’t be better,” he said.

Patrons will order drinks and food together.

“When you order a beer you just need to have some food with it. So you can order everything together,” said Tamayo.

The seats are already out. Question is: Who’s coming to the table?

“You know, if the customer wins, if they like fried chicken or tacos then together we can win,” said Constantiner.