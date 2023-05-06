Striking San Diego bus drivers reject 'final offer' from MTS contractor Transdev

Some union representatives are now calling on MTS to step in and take control by voiding its contract with Transdev.

SAN DIEGO — Bus drivers in San Diego are entering their fourth week on strike, and a recent vote leaves no end in sight.

Hundreds of bus drivers who work for MTS contractor Transdev, many of them in the South Bay, rejected the company's "last, best and final offer" over the weekend.

With negotiations between the bus drivers and the Transdev' seemingly at an impasse, some union representatives are now calling on MTS to step in and take control.

"It's very frustrating, very frustrating," said Paratransit bus driver Steve Flores. "We all have families, we all have bills."

Flores said he realizes this weeks-long strike is not only taking a toll on workers like himself, but also the passengers they serve: especially disabled riders who often rely on this bus service.

"It is hard for us and it is hard for them," he told CBS 8, "because we want to be out there servicing them obviously."

Over the weekend, drivers overwhelmingly rejected Transdev's latest offer, saying that it is "not different" from their earlier offer in late April.

"We're not asking for the world," said Matthew Snyder, business agent for Teamster Local 542. "We're asking for what's fair!"

Bus drivers in San Diego remain on strike as they reject “last, best and final” offer from MTS contractor Transdev: @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/IP5ocFHuXd — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) June 6, 2023

The biggest sticking points according to the drivers include, access to clean restroom facilities, forced overtime, and unpaid hours-long breaks in the middle of extended shifts.

"Imagine showing up to work and you're here for 15 hours and you get paid maybe for seven...happens every day," said Snyder.

Transdev said in a statement they are "disappointed" with the driver's rejection vote, reiterating that "Transdev was sincere when it provided the Union its Last, Best and Final proposal on May 31, 2023," and that its current proposal remains unchanged.

It added that "if at any point the Union decides to vote on the existing offer again, Transdev remains happy to receive a positive outcome and end the strike."

"They are not here for the community: they are here for the money!" said Jose Puga, business agent for Teamsters Local 683, which started striking on May 16.

At this point, he is pushing for MTS itself to step in.

"I want MTS to take charge and remove the contract from them," Puga told CBS 8.

Last week, city council member Stephen Whitburn, who is the chair of MTS, called for an end to this lingering strike, which is impacting almost all bus routes in the South Bay.

"We call upon Transdev to get the buses and the access paratransit service back on the road now," Whitburn said.

The transit agent has the right to void Transdev's contract for non-compliance after first issuing a ten-day notice.

Puga said that these union members are looking for MTS to take decisive action.

"If they don't take action, we will remember them - especially when their elections come up," he added.

MTS has called for a closed-door emergency meeting on this issue on Thursday.



