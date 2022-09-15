San Diego business leaders meet for the 2022 Cause Conference

For 24 years, the Cause Conference has paired the profit and non-profit sectors together, both working to empower the local business community.

SAN DIEGO — Some of the most successful business leaders and philanthropists met at University of San Diego for the 2022 Cause Conference on Thursday.

For more than 24 years, the Conference has paired the profit and non-profit sectors together, both working with the goal of empowering the local business community.

More than 300 attendees were expected to attend the sold-out conference on Thursday.

The event was hosted by CBS 8's Carlo Cechetto and featured a headline list of speakers and panelists.

Some of the business leaders scheduled to speak included Donna DeBerry, CEO of the San Diego County Black Chamber of Commerce, and Grant Oliphant CEO of the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

The conference featured a panel on the changing online and offline media landscape. One of the speakers included was Alberto Mier y Terán, President and General Manager of CBS 8 and The CW San Diego.

Another panel focused on how businesses can make life at work, home and in the community better for employees.

The Cause Conference was founded 24 years ago by Parker Pike and has served as a platform for local business leaders to share their ideas.

