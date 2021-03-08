San Diego celebrates National Night Out across the county

Communities and local neighborhoods are encouraged to form their own future "Night Out" events

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From North County to the South Bay, communities across San Diego County Tuesday night took a stand against crime.

While most "National Night Out" events were cancelled last year because of the pandemic, they returned this year in a big way, bringing together community members and law enforcement.

In fact, last year at this time, the city of La Mesa was still reeling from protests for police reform and racial justice that escalated into riots. Now, more than a year out here at a National Night Out event, the community is continuing to heal.

"I feel it is more peaceful, but you don't know what it going to happen," said Jessica Michael, who helped organize a gathering on Rosebud lane in la Mesa.

She said that, the extraordinary events of last year aside, her community is generally more concerned with quality-of-life issues, from graffiti to minor crime.

"There's a lot of dumping and we have people coming in her and loitering and maybe squatting," she told News 8.

In Imperial Beach, National Night Out this year showcased some cool cars, cornhole competitions, and a chance for kids kids to see what it's like to ride like a sheriff's deputy.

IB resident and grandmother Nita Jauregui said events like this are critical to helping to foster a safe community.

"The element is there, but I've lived here all my life and I feel very safe here," she added.

At Gompers Park in Chollas View in San Diego, members of the San Diego Police appeared to be marching to the same drumbeat as community members there.

"It's just our way of getting out and showing we are human," said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

He conceded there is work to do in bringing San Diego's violent crime levels down and pointed to events like this as part of the solution.

"We have definitely seen an uptick in violence, and the community is saying enough," Nisleit told News 8.

Local mom Emilia Castillo has organized this event for the past seven years, after crime had overtaken Gompers Park at all hours of the day.

"So this is why we started to do this," Castillo said, "so we could feel safe in our surroundings."

Neighborhoods and communities throughout the county, and the entire country, are encouraged to form their own future National Night Out events. For more information, click here.