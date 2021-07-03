San Diego celebrates National Unplugging Day

Throughout the county you might’ve seen neighborhoods hosting events for National Unplugging Day which is March 5 through the 6th.

Can you go a day without your phone or computer? Communities have been honoring National Unplugging Day. People are encouraged to put devices away. City council members planned an event for families.

Marie Lockton of Clairemont ditching the screens, getting her kids out of house on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity right now through the pandemic… kids doing distance learning and they’re on their computer all day long,” said Lockton.

Lockton says, thinking about unplugging for day… is challenging, but realizes the connection she’s having with her family. They strolled over to a Clairemont home near Free Little Libraries… where an event was set-up city council members. No phones in hand.

“Get out and enjoy the fresh air, ride bikes, drive in their cars, they’re having a scavenger hunt and this all put on my the Clairemont Town Council,” said Jennifer Campbell Council President District 2.

People can even sign up for cell phone sleeping bags to hide their devices in, which may be a tough challenge after a year online. San Diego Bike Coalition giving away helmets talking with families about bike safety…

The event attracted a lot of attention, even people riding their bikes stopped to join in on the fun.

“It really epitomizes just community and what San Diego has to offer, in sense of being together as neighbors, getting out and enjoying each other’s company in a very safe manner,” said Chris Cate, San Diego City Council, District 6.

Families engaged, talked about life at home and the struggles of unplugging.