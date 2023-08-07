San Diegans celebrate She Fest and SD Black Pride

"For somebody like me, I've never experienced openness like this. I lived where it's shunned. Here, I'm allowed to exist and it’s a space that encourages that."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County celebrated at the annual She Fest and SD Black Pride in Hillcrest.

"We are celebrating queer women, 2LGBTQ+, non-binary individuals and anyone who finds community within," said Zaide Jurado, She Fest co-chair.

Volunteers helped put on She Fest, the free annual event. People who attended She Fest were spotted shopping at LGBTQ booths. Guests also enjoyed food, workshops, live music and more.

"It is very warm and welcoming and accepting. The vibe is nice. It’s a sweet vibe. I like it," said attendee, Eryn Todd. "For somebody like me, I've never experienced openness like this. I lived where it's shunned. Here, I'm allowed to exist and it’s a space that encourages that."

Organizers say it’s a space for everyone to feel accepted and loved.

"It is a celebration for those who are disenfranchised and who don't get recognition in their daily lives. We are under attack by transphobia, queerphobia, and more. It's an opportunity for us to get rooted in community," said Gaia Carston, workshop coordinator of She Fest.

"It makes me feel incredible. It’s the best day of the year. It fills my cup completely. It’s a joyous experience every year," said Carston.