Former San Diego Charger Reche Caldwell shot, killed in Florida

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Charger wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night. He was 41.
His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the news to TMZ Sports on Sunday and social media posts from various teams he played for expressed condolences.
“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Caldwell’s mother told TMZ. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt of his back and give it to you.”
TMZ said police called the shooting of Caldwell "targeted."
A tweet by the now Los Angeles Chargers said the team'ss thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends and teammates.
According to CBS Sports, Caldwell played for the University of Florida Gators for three seasons and won an SEC title in 2000 and the Orange Bowl in 2001 with the team. He was a second-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Caldwell played for the NFL for six seasons, playing his best year in 2006 with Tom Brady and the Patriots, according to CBS Sports.