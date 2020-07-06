Former San Diego Charger Reche Caldwell shot, killed in Florida

TMZ said police called the shooting of 41-year-old Reche Caldwell "targeted."

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Charger wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night. He was 41.

His mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the news to TMZ Sports on Sunday and social media posts from various teams he played for expressed condolences.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Caldwell’s mother told TMZ. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt of his back and give it to you.”

A tweet by the now Los Angeles Chargers said the team'ss thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends and teammates.