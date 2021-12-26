Several San Diego Christmas light displays to remain up through end of year

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Numerous Christmas light displays scattered across San Diego County will continue to offer festive entertainment options to residents through the end of the year.
Here are just a few to choose from:
- Old Town Holiday Lights Trolley Tour: Hop on a 75-minute trolley tour Dec. 26-30 and join elf conductors as they share holiday facts and traditions introducing riders to the festive lights of Old Town, Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Balboa Park. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance.
- Hotel Del Coronado: Offers breathtaking Christmas lights and displays. This year the Del has transformed its beachfront Windsor Lawn into a magical winter wonderland of sparking lights, enormous decorated trees and snow surprises. Free.
- Belmont Park in Mission Beach: Offers thousands of lights and huge holiday-themed sculptures that come to life after the sun goes down. Free.
- San Diego Zoo Jungle Bells: The zoo transforms into a magical winter wonderland at night. Free with park admission.
- Clairemont Christmas Park: For years, over 40 residents of Lana Drive and Jamar, off Abernathy Circle, have been hanging holiday lights in their "Christmas Park" to the delight of visitors.
- Starlight Circle/Starburst Santee: Seventy-five homes display holiday lights welcoming visitors along Tomel Court in Santee, an easily circled drive filled with amazing displays and twinkling lights. Through Dec. 31, dusk to 10 p.m.
- Candy Cane Lane in Poway: Festive lights on Hickory Street turn the neighborhood into a holiday wonderland with themed displays, twinkling lights and holiday tunes.
- Willow Walk Road in Oceanside: Over 30,000 lights create a spectacular show at 5279 Willow Walk Road with 13,000 digital lights featuring mega board arches and singing Christmas trees. Through Dec. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
WATCH RELATED: San Diego Zoo visitors the day after Christmas 1966