San Diego churches prepare for Afghan refugees

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Biden Administration just granted some Afghan refugees temporary admission, giving them two years in the US, which means many will be in San Diego very soon.



"Where we come in and what we do uniquely, we provide longer term care -- three weeks, six weeks, six months sometimes could be a year," said Pastor Bill Jenkins.



Jenkins is the executive director Christ Ministry Center, Safe Harbors Network in San Diego, he’s been helping immigrants and asylum seekers for over 20 years.



"We need to look at the Afghanis -- they’re coming and I hope we will welcome them. We will do everything we possibly can to help them," said Jenkins.



Jenkins said right now, he’s working with organizations to bring resources like a bed, clothes and food to refugees on their way from Afghanistan.



"We are working on opening a 40-bed center here in Southern California, right now we’re currently offering bedding for 75 people," said Jenkins.



While that may not seem like a lot, he said they’re one of the largest “long term” shelters in Southern California offering long term stays for refugees.



Last week, General Glen VanHerck, commander of the U.S. Air Force, announced there would be tens of thousands of Afghanis entering the country.



"U.S. Northern command has been tasked to build capacity to support up to 50,000 Afghans," said General VanHerck.



If you would like to help, here's a list of items that the church needs year-round.