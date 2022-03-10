San Diego City Council, Board of Supervisors to meet jointly in housing summit

The bodies will meet in San Diego State's Montezuma Hall at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in a rare joint-summit to discuss how the bodies can collaborate to increase the supply of affordable housing in the region.

"In most cases, the cities have their responsibilities, and the county has its responsibilities. But when we look at the affordable housing situation in our region, it is time for us to start thinking about these problems together, in a way that makes the most efficient use of our resources," said Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. "Both entities want the same outcomes, so we must take a holistic approach and determine how we can support each other's efforts to increase the region's housing supply."

The last time the two bodies met together was April 25, 2000. The county and city are in much different places than they were 22 years ago, and the new leadership at both said they were eager to work on solutions to bring more affordable housing to the region.

"San Diegans deserve government that owns our responsibilities and collaborates to solve problems," said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "This meeting is a first step in addressing our shared issues and striving for our shared goals. Our collaboration has the potential to unlock great opportunities to make housing more affordable for San Diegans."

The bodies will meet in San Diego State's Montezuma Hall and will feature presentations by a local affordable housing expert, a philanthropic organization and the San Diego Housing Commission.

Following the presentations, both the Board of Supervisors and City Council will vote on a resolution that commits the county and city to:

Support efforts to strengthen, streamline, and address permitting and other barriers to accelerating housing production;

Support efforts to build 10,000 affordable homes on government- owned land and maximize the community benefits on these properties, including alignment with transit lines, Climate Action Plan goals, and ensuring that construction creates good-paying jobs;

Support efforts to leverage public, private, and other funds to accelerate affordable housing with the urgency it deserves; and

Support the exploration of the densification of properties owned by the San Diego Housing Commission or its nonprofit affiliate and further expand housing services in our region.

The public may participate in-person and are encouraged to consult SDSU's parking guide, or take public transit. Additionally, visit www.youtube.com/user/countysandiego to watch the live meeting.