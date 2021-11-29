San Diego City Council to discuss city vaccine mandate, as Dec 1 deadline approaches

A vaccine mandate for City of San Diego employees will go before the city council Monday, during a special meeting. This comes just days before a key deadline.

SAN DIEGO — A vaccine mandate for City of San Diego employees will go before the city council Monday morning, during a special meeting. Mayor Gloria is currently holding firm on the December 1 deadline for all city employees to be vaccinated, which includes police officers. At this time, the mandate says any employee who does not get vaccinated and is not provided with an exemption will face termination of employment.

Currently, nearly 20% of all city employees are not fully vaccinated, according to updated data released Friday, November 19 by the Mayor's Office. This includes 730 members of the San Diego Police Officers Association, which makes up almost 37% of the overall force; and 152 members of the firefighters' union, or about 16% of the total membership - also not fully vaccinated at this point.

"Ultimately we believe that leaders of any city should not create a public safety crisis when there are many alternatives still available," said San Diego Police Officer Terry Hoskins, who is also treasurer of the San Diego Police Officers' Association.

Hoskins suggested an alternative such as mandatory COVID testing on a regular basis.

Mayor Gloria, however, made it clear Friday, November 19 that the December 1 deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated still stands.

“The way out of this pandemic is through vaccines – and the City of San Diego will lead by example,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. "With City employees regularly interacting with members of the public, this vaccination mandate takes on even more necessity – not only to protect the public but also to protect our city workers."

Monday’s meeting will be a vote on the actual emergency ordinance that puts the mandate in place. Exemptions on medical or religious grounds will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The group ReOpen San Diego plans to protest the mandate at 11:00 a.m.