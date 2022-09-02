San Diego City Council Committee take up new street vendor ordinance

The proposed ordinance includes licensing, permitting, and health standards for all vendors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The rules for local street vendors could be changing soon. The San Diego City Council's Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations (ED&IR) Committee will meet Wednesday to take a look at a new ordinance to change when and where vendors can operate.

The proposed ordinance includes licensing, permitting, and health standards for all vendors while also setting practicable limitations on where vendors are allowed to set up, balancing equity and access.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said she believes her street vending ordinance will balance the needs of residents, vendors, and public spaces while also providing a way forward on this longstanding issue impacting San Diego.

"We each understand the need for clarity for everyone involved in the street vending conversation. I am sure that this ordinance will provide entrepreneurs sensible rules and regulations that will allow micro-businesses to thrive while also protecting access to our public spaces," Councilmember Campbell said.

If it passes at committee, the ordinance will then move on to full council for potential approval. The committee will meet virtually Wednesday at 2 p.m.

