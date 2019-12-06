SAN DIEGO — A San Diego City Council committee will vote Wednesday on whether to extend the Campland lease for five years at De Anza Cove. Before a decision is made community, members planned to hold a rally in support of the lease. Others favor turning the area into a wetland.

The city of San Diego has offered to extend the lease for Campland RV park while plans to revitalize the 166 acres of De Anza Cove are finalized, but conservationists do not believe they are the best stewards despite Campland's promised $8 million in improvements.

The city said because its RV park operator pulled out after an audit, a short-term lease is needed. The lease would allow Campland to take over the 260 city-operated campsites - including the 560 campsites Campland already manages.

Opponents of extending the lease say that it will give Campland a head start in swaying the city in their permanent plans for the area.

The committee is scheduled to meet at Wednesday afternoon to vote on the issue. If they approve the extension, a full plan would still need to go before the San Diego City Council.