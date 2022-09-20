San Diego City Council to discuss possible 3% increase in water rates

The increase comes after the Water Authority increased its rates by about 5% for treated water and nearly 4% for untreated water.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss increasing water rates to residents of the city. The potential water rate increase comes after the San Diego County Water Authority, San Diego's supplier of water, increased its rates by about 5% for treated water and nearly 4% for untreated water.

“Our water rates are going up, driven largely actually by the Metropolitan water district, who we buy a good portion of our water. Their rates increased by 5 percent,” said Lisa Marie, who works for the San Diego County Water Authority.

The Water Authority told CBS 8 that part of the reason is inflation, the other is increased energy costs and rate hikes at every level.

The possible increase comes as many San Diegans are seeing their water bills at an all time high.

One resident told CBS 8 that they are paying almost $600 and $700 for two months.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority advises that you take extra measures to minimize water consumption and add that for low-income families there are resources.

If there are any low-income families looking for assistance through the state of California, you can visit here.

If this rate hike is approved, it will be the second rate hike in about a year.

Last fall, the city approved a 3% hike to cover an similar increase like this from the Water Authority. The first hike took effect at the beginning of this year.

