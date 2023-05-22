San Diego City Council hears from nominees for new police oversight board

Council members must choose 25 candidates out a list of more than 60 nominees.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council heard from dozens of nominees who want to serve on the new independent Commission on Police Practices.

The appointment process got underway during a council meeting Monday morning. Council members are narrowing a list of more than 60 nominees to 25.

Each nominee had two minutes to tell council members why they wanted to serve on this new commission. The nominees are from all walks of life. Some are former attorneys; others are community activists; some said they have a background working in law enforcement. The council also heard from nominees who are military veterans.

In 2020, San Diego voters passed Measure B, which allowed the city council to create this commission whose duties included weighing in on alleged officer misconduct and suggesting disciplinary action. The commission will have more power than the Citizens Review Board. It has the power to do things like subpoena documents and witnesses.

Some candidates nominated themselves, council members nominated others, and community members nominated some.

Once everyone who wants to speak is finished, there will be public comment; then, council members can ask the nominees questions.

This afternoon, council members will vote.

Once the council has appointed all members, they must undergo background checks and then undergo training. It could still be anywhere from a year to a year and a half before they begin reviewing cases.