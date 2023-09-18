San Diego City Council to take up proposed water rate hike

Under this proposal, water bills in the city of San Diego would jump by nearly 20 percent in the span of less than a year-and-a-half.

SAN DIEGO — Water customers in the City of San Diego could see their rates rise by nearly twenty percent over the next sixteen months. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council will vote on whether to approve to rate hike. Before that, the public will have a chance to have its say.

If passed, this would be the first comprehensive water rate hike in the City of San Diego in the past eight years.

While city leaders said that this proposed hike is in part to keep pace with the rising cost of imported water, San Diegans struggling to get by already said this poses just another financial stressor.

Harmon, a single mother of five, said she already has trouble making ends meet every month.

"I just feel like it's something else that is going to be more expensive, on top of gas, rent, now water," she said.

Under this proposal, water bills in the city of San Diego would jump by nearly 20 percent in the span of less than a year-and-a-half. The first increase of 10.2 percent would hit in December. Residents would see the full impact of another 8.7 percent increase by January 2025.

"This affects people from the bottom up, not the top down," said San Diegan Orin Bolden, who lives Downtown on a fixed income. He said that senior citizens like himself, along with lower-income families, would feel the impacts of a rate hike most significantly.

"Any time you increase rates, it's always the lower income folks that it affects first," he told CBS 8. "It's going to affect them immediately."

The city has said that that this rate hike is necessary for a number of reasons, including the rising cost of imported water. Earlier this year, the San Diego County Water Authority, the region's water wholesale provider which provides the city with most of its water supply, increased its rates by over 9 percent for next year.

The city's proposed increase would also help pay to replace and maintain aging pipes and other infrastructure, as well as help fund capital projects like the Pure Water Sewage Recycling System.

"We're in a drought now, so water is pretty scarce" said Italy resident Alex Kopytko.

Kopytko said he could understand the need for a rate hike, even if he's not enthusiastic about it.

"So to ensure people use an economical amount of water, I think it makes sense," he added. "Still though, it's definitely an inconvenience for lot of residents, and I'm not too happy about paying more."

A public hearing on the proposed rate hike will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in Downtown San Diego before City Council's vote. If you're not able to make it in person, you can provide your input remotely.