San Diego City Council to vote on regulating the sale of flavored tobacco products

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego City Council will meet Monday to vote on implementing the Stop Adolescent Addiction to Flavored E-Cigarettes (SAAFE) ordinance that would end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, in the city.

San Diego leaders said flavors like cool mint, gummy bear, strawberry lemonade and chocolate improve the taste and mask the harshness of tobacco products, introducing new users to a potential lifetime of addiction in a more approachable way.

"After decades of successfully combating youth smoking, Big Tobacco has once again targeted and addicted a new generation of children on tobacco and nicotine products. They use candy flavors to appeal to young children and trick them into thinking they are smoking something safer than traditional cigarettes," said Councilmember Marni von Wilpert. "We must act now to hold Big Tobacco accountable and to protect the health and safety of our youth."

According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, over 2 million kids used e-cigarettes in 2021 and 85% of them use flavored tobacco products. Locally, one in four San Diego high school students use e-cigarettes.

“All San Diego city councilmembers have the opportunity to make a crucial decision that will improve the health and future of the city and its residents in the name of public health, equity and social justice,” said San Diegans vs. Big Tobacco Deputy Coalition Manager Aida Castaneda.

San Diegans vs. Big Tobacco coalition members include American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Academy of Pediatrics, Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes, African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, San Diego County Medical Society, SAY San Diego, San Ysidro Health Centers, San Diego Pediatricians for Clean Air, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Sierra Club San Diego Chapter, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and others.

San Diego is one of the largest cities in California without an ordinance ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Once ordinances are adopted by San Diego and Chula Vista, they will join more than 100 cities and counties across California, including San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento and Long Beach, that are cracking down on the sale of flavored tobacco products.