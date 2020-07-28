San Diego City Council votes in favor of extending rent repayment deadline, 2nd approval will be needed

The council voted to move the deadline for repayment to Dec. 30, 2020. Because it did not receive six votes in favor, it will need a second council approval.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday to extend the rent repayment period for commercial and residential renters to Dec. 30, giving renters who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic a few extra months to repay back rent. Because the proposal did not receive six votes in favor, it will need a second council approval at a future meeting, according to the council's communications Twitter account.



Council President Georgette Gomez's initial motion Tuesday would have extended the repayment period for the eviction moratorium to March 31, 2021. Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell amended the motion to the December date as a compromise.

On March 25, the council voted unanimously to begin an emergency eviction moratorium for renters. The moratorium requires renters to demonstrate through documentation that the pandemic has caused "substantial loss of income," according to city staff. Renters are also required to follow rules in leases, but landlords cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment due to COVID-19.



The moratorium expires Sept. 30. If tenants are in good standing with landlords, they can work out a repayment plan for back rent through Dec. 30, but otherwise things could get dicey for tenants.



"We are all in it together," Gomez said before discussion of the motion. "The economy is not fully restored. This is not an ideal policy, but it's a necessity for what we are dealing with."



Gomez represents District 9, which encompasses Southcrest, City Heights, Rolando and the College area. It has also been one of the most impacted areas during the pandemic.



According to a member of Gomez' staff -- which gave the presentation on the topic -- the city had started 15,659 rental relief applications using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Disbursements from that pool of relief money are scheduled to be handed out in late August or early September. Those funds will go directly to landlords, however, and not renters.



Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry voted no on the motion Tuesday, not because she didn't agree that people needed help paying rent, but because the arbitrary nature of the rental relief program could leave the city open for lawsuits, she said. She added that not enough renters know the impact of not paying rent.



"It's a cruel hoax," she said. Bry said that by not paying rent on time, tenants could be destroying their credit and leaving themselves with mountains of debt and no place to turn once the moratorium ends.

In a statement Bry released Tuesday ahead of the vote, she also issued a call for funding for renters. In part she wrote:

"What renters need is funding. Funding that only the federal or state government can provide. I urge my colleagues to join me challenging the state Legislature to support a funded eviction moratorium.

The Legislature has both the power and financial capacity to enact a funded eviction moratorium. The Judicial Council acted specifically to give the Legislature time to act. The Legislature is back in session. They should act immediately to impose a funded statewide Moratorium.

It’s past time for the state Legislature to step forward, provide meaningful rent relief so renters can exit the moratorium without their finances being destroyed, and avoid foreclosures for hundreds of landlords.