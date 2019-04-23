SAN DIEGO — When it comes to e-scooters in San Diego, there are fierce fans and fervent foes.



Two very different viewpoints that the San Diego City Council will no doubt here Tuesday as its members prepare to vote on a set of new scooter regulations proposed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer.



Colin Parent is executive director of Circulate San Diego, a non-profit advocating for alternatives to cars for transportation.



“I see way more people riding them and enjoying them than I hear complaints from individual people,” he said.

But for some pedestrians like Jeanne Peters, scooters can create problems. She told News 8 she would like to see the city take drastic action.



“A couple of times they [scooters] have almost knocked me over. Personally, I would like to see them banned completely – at least from the downtown area,” she said.



While not banning scooters, the proposed regulations aim to address certain problems such as: regulating speeds in designated areas such as beach boardwalks, creating designated parking spots and creating a set of fees paid by the scooter companies.



Just this past weekend, a rally was held in Mission Beach calling on the city the regulations listed above.



Kathy Clark is an avid scooter rider but acknowledges that common sense and courtesy is a must.



“Just like vehicles, you have good drivers and bad drivers. You try to be a good driver when you are on one,” she said.