San Diego City Council ready to vote on Styrofoam ban

San Diego City Council initially passed a ban in January 2019, which has been put on hold for nearly four years because of litigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Styrofoam food containers could soon be a thing of the past here in San Diego for those who like to take their meals' to go' from restaurants.

On Tuesday, the city council is prepared to vote on a proposed ban on several products made of polystyrene foam, pointing to the environmental harm it causes.

San Diego City Council initially passed this ban in January 2019.

That ban was held for nearly four years because of litigation by restaurants and companies producing foam containers. Now resolved, city leaders appear poised to finally ban Styrofoam.

"It 's time to say enough is enough," said council member Joe LaCava, who supports the ban. "We know it's a problem."

It's a move that 130 other jurisdictions throughout the state have already made, including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, and Imperial Beach: banning products made from Styrofoam, including food containers, egg cartons, cooler, and pool toys.

Supporters of the ban said that because Styrofoam is not bio-degradable and instead breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, it easily pollutes local waterways and poisons marine life, entering the food chain.

"We know that there is plastic in our food, our bodies, and most recently found in breast milk and fetal tissue," Said Alex Ferron of the Surfriders Foundation. "Polystyrene foam is a plastic in a form that is the most capable of traveling through our environment and becoming unmanageable and unrecoverable."

If passed, this new law would also make it illegal for restaurants and food delivery services to hand out plastic utensils or straws unless specifically requested by the customer.

Under this proposed ban, smaller businesses would have a 12-month grace period, making under $500,000 a year to comply.

"We would probably use plastic or paper," said Huey Luna, who works at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Barrio Logan. He doesn't believe the switchover will be exceedingly expensive.

"I think other options are similar in cost or even cheaper," he added.

Proponents of this ban were hoping to delay a new vote by the city council, even after the years-long delay already in effect.

Speaking at last month's Environment Committee meeting, an industry representative pointed out that his clients have hired scientists to analyze the potential public health impacts of a Styrofoam ban.

"We would like the full city council to hear this in January of 2023 to have the advantage of this public health analysis that we're preparing," he said.

However, that delay is not being granted: San Diego City Council is set to vote on this at their meeting on Tuesday.

If it passes, the ban will go into effect in April 2022.