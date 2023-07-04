San Diego City services closed on 4th of July

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed today for the Fourth of July holiday.
The following is a guide to which services are affected by the holiday closures and those still operating on a normal schedule, said city spokesman Jose Ysea. Typical operations resume on Wednesday.
These services will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday:
-- All City of San Diego administrative offices;
-- Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected
for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department;
-- Trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected one day
later than regularly scheduled for the remainder of the week;
-- Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center, along with
container sales at 8353 Miramar Place;
-- All city libraries;
-- City swimming pools and recreation centers;
-- Barrett Reservoir -- all other city reservoirs will be open;
-- Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym,
Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center;
-- Tecolote Canyon Nature Center;
-- Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and
Maintenance Assessment District offices;
-- Development Services Department permitting services;
-- Online services will still be available, including scheduling
inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations;
-- Personnel Department's Employment Information Center, Testing and
Background/Fingerprinting offices;
-- Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center;
-- Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call
the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.
Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 911.
These services will be open for the Fourth of July holiday:
-- All city of San Diego reservoirs except Barrett Reservoir;
-- Chollas Lake, weather permitting;
-- City golf courses -- holiday rates apply;
-- Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk;
-- Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, and Tecolote
Canyon Natural Park;
-- City skate parks;
-- San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews;
-- Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow
zones, and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not
be enforced.
-- All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on
Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.