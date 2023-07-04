San Diego City services closed on 4th of July

See which City services are available on the 4th of July Holiday.

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed today for the Fourth of July holiday.

The following is a guide to which services are affected by the holiday closures and those still operating on a normal schedule, said city spokesman Jose Ysea. Typical operations resume on Wednesday.

These services will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday:

-- All City of San Diego administrative offices;



-- Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected

for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department;



-- Trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected one day

later than regularly scheduled for the remainder of the week;



-- Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center, along with

container sales at 8353 Miramar Place;



-- All city libraries;



-- City swimming pools and recreation centers;



-- Barrett Reservoir -- all other city reservoirs will be open;



-- Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym,

Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center;



-- Tecolote Canyon Nature Center;



-- Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and

Maintenance Assessment District offices;



-- Development Services Department permitting services;



-- Online services will still be available, including scheduling

inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations;



-- Personnel Department's Employment Information Center, Testing and

Background/Fingerprinting offices;



-- Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center;



-- Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call

the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 911.





These services will be open for the Fourth of July holiday:

-- All city of San Diego reservoirs except Barrett Reservoir;



-- Chollas Lake, weather permitting;



-- City golf courses -- holiday rates apply;



-- Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk;



-- Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, and Tecolote

Canyon Natural Park;



-- City skate parks;



-- San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews;



-- Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow

zones, and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not

be enforced.