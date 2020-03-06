San Diego civil rights activist meets with family of George Floyd

Rev. Shane Harris said focus needs to be on reform.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego civil rights activist has been in Minneapolis the past week, spending time with the family of George Floyd.

Rev. Shane Harris, founder of the People's Alliance for Justice, was with Floyd's brother Monday as he made an emotional plea to the agitators in the crowd of protesters, to stop looting.

"[The Floyd family] is in pain privately and publicly," said Harris. "They’re trying to process all of it."

"The people that are rioting are not part of those trying to make change," he added. "However, I do think it has elevated politicians to be responding to this very vibrantly. You see it across the county of San Diego, the country."

Harris said people need to respond just as vibrantly to the death of Floyd as they are to the property damage that's been happening.

"Those officers, what they did to him, was egregious. It should never happen to any black man or woman in this country or anybody for that matter," said Harris.

"I want people to focus on the goal, [which] is that real reform needs to happen. Buildings can be rebuilt, those who have insurance can use their insurance on those buildings. But particularly for George Floyd, he will never come back," he said.

Justice for #georgefloyd joining hundreds on the Hennepin Ave. Bridge here in Minneapolis, MN this evening to stand up for Justice. George Floyd’s arrest shouldn’t have been a death sentence. It’s a new day in America. It’s time to fight different. @pajmovement and I are here. pic.twitter.com/gEtxQCBItm — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) May 29, 2020

Harris said he's been in situations with police that have made him fearful.

"I’ve been pulled over in the middle of Orange County with 10 cops around me. I pulled over to stop and get some coffee and turned around and had 10 cops in the back of me, who looked in my car for 2 hours. I was scared for my life. I’ve been in those situations and I’m telling you that this is an issue in America that needs to be addressed now," he said.

Yesterday, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit announced officers will no longer be using the carotid restraint.

"I'm very appreciative Chief Nisleit was at least aware enough in this moment to make a step like this, a step of courage, a step of leadership," said Harris.

"It was activists that made this happen, no doubt, it was George Floyd's death that made this happen. However, I hope it was only a first step and not the last step," he added.