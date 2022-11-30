Local, state & national leaders meet in San Diego for conference on homelessness

Conference is framed around a plan that aims to end homelessness in five years.

SAN DIEGO — The homeless crisis is the focus of a two-day conference at the downtown convention center.

The San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness is hosting its first-ever conference: "Solutions for San Diego." They said the conference is framed around the task force's new Continuum of Care Regional Action Plan which aims to end homelessness in five years so it becomes a brief and rare occurrence instead of a prolonged situation.

Local, state and national experts are attending the conference. Several panels and roundtable discussions will be held over a two-day period.

"People are successfully exiting homelessness throughout our region, but we’re seeing too many people become homeless, taxing an overwhelmed system," said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness. "So as a region it’s important for us to understand where we’re succeeding and where we need to do more. This conference will help us do that."

Kohler said more than 700 people are attending the conference.