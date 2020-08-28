Cancellations of physical RNC, DNC highlight San Diego Convention Center losses

San Diego alone has had to cancel hundreds of events and trade shows this year with the convention center projecting a $1.2-billion loss in regional revenue.

SAN DIEGO — The fourth and final night of the RNC on Thursday attempted to portray the same enthusiasm as a normal presidential year would. But the cancellation of physical conventions for both the RNC and DNC highlights the economic fallout of the pandemic.

San Diego alone has had to cancel hundreds of events and trade shows this year. And while officials are already booking future conventions, they're also calculating major losses.



Consider this for economic toll:



• The regional impact of each political convention is about $200 million, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

• Comic Con's impact: $166 million

• And for all of 2020, the San Diego Convention Center is projecting a $1.2-billion loss in regional revenue from cancellations.



President and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center Rip Rippetoe said he's had to resort to layoffs and furloughs to offset the losses.

“The longer this lasts the more unpredictable it becomes, the more challenging it becomes, and I don't know anyone who isn't concerned,” he said.

Current staff members of the convention center are helping operate its temporary homeless shelter now housing about 1,000 people as they await housing.

Officials meanwhile are laying the groundwork for the future.

“We have confirmed shows on our calendar right now that go deep into 2030s,” said Rippetoe.

“We and the tourism authority can spend six to eight years courting and working with organizations to convince them that we are a great destination,” he said.

There's no doubt San Diego has appeal. But the challenge will come down to, reopening safely.

To do so, Rippetoe has brought together 14 convention centers up and down California. The coalition has submitted to Governor Gavin Newsom's office a set of strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s about distancing it’s about screening it’s about wearing masks,” he said.

The precautions are in place, but the reality is unpredictable.

“We have to have this realistic optimism that there are better days ahead," Rippetoe said.

Exactly when convention centers expect to hear back from the governor’s office is unclear.