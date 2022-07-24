San Diego could become first city in the nation with police officer childcare

The San Diego City Council is holding a special hearing Monday on the plan to create a childcare center for police personnel.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — San Diego could become the first city in the United States to provide a childcare facility for police officers. The soaring cost of childcare is a burden felt by many families and San Diego Police officers could soon have some of the burden lifted.

The city council is holding a special hearing Monday on a plan to create a childcare center for police personnel.

San Diego would become the first city in the country with a childcare facility for police officers. The facility would open at the Police Plaza.

A police officer's demanding schedule can make it challenging to find care while at work.

"These are individuals who have abnormal schedules for work and often have to get called on duty last minute and they need child support," said Councilmember Chris Cate.

The city and police officer's association have worked together on the plan. The center would be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for kids five and younger. Emergency childcare services would be available if an officer is called into work during the overnight hours.

"It's huge, it's huge for us it helps with affordability living in this city but also helps with families, childcare, the hours we work so for all those reasons it's highly important," said David Nisleit, the San Diego Police Chief.

A family can pay nearly $34,000 a year for an infant and toddler in childcare.

This new center would charge officers half the going rate and childcare workers would be paid 20% more than the average.

There's hope the childcare center will help retain and recruit officers to the police force especially women and single parents.