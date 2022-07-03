San Diego County Board of Supervisors asking for proposals to turn surplus land into affordable housing

According to Chair Nathan Fletcher, there are 9 surplus county and MTS properties now available for affordable housing

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego county leaders and MTS want developers to submit proposals for affordable housing projects at nine different sites.

Chair Nathan Fletcher made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday at the former Northeast Family Resource Center, one of the sites available for development. It's located at 5001 73rd St. and includes a 22,000- square-foot building to be demolished later this year.

“We want you to be able to buy a home, we want you to be able to buy a home near where you work, near where your family is, and we want to do that in an affordable way,” said Chair Fletcher.

Last week the Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to turn three vacant, county-owned properties in the cities of Escondido and San Diego into affordable housing.



The two other sites include:



- Land located at 6255 Mission Gorge Road in the Grantville neighborhood, which currently holds a 23,385-square-foot building that will be demolished later this year, as well as a separate 18,731-square-foot parking lot across Glacier Avenue to the northeast

- A parcel in Escondido at 600-620 E. Valley Parkway, which includes 1.88 acres of vacant land that once housed the North Inland Family Resource Center.

The county said it will cost $1.29 million to demolish and clear the two San Diego-based structures. Afterward, selected developers could build on both sites.

To find out more about the MTS properties available for development, click here.