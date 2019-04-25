SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of cent today to $4.065, its highest amount since July 30, 2015.



The average price has increased 35 of the past 37 days, rising 72.3 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

RELATED: California governor seeks explanation for high gas prices

The rising prices are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

RELATED: How to save at the pump as San Diego gas prices soar over $4 a gallon



The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago, 57.5 cents higher than one month ago and 43.7 cents greater than one year ago.