Anthony Ray selected as interim sheriff of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Anthony Ray was named interim sheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Tuesday. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors appointed Ray during a special meeting.

Ray, who is currently an assistant sheriff with the department, oversees courts and human resources.

He beat out two other candidates for the position.

"Obviously I was very happy to get the job, that's why I'm here right now. There's some apprehension, there's an awful lot of work to be done," said Ray during an interview with CBS 8.

Last month, the California State Auditor released a sobering assessment of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's record of unusually frequent jail-inmate deaths, charging that the agency has "has failed to adequately prevent and respond to" the problem and calling for legislative action to solve it.

Ray said he will not enter the sheriff's race this fall.

Chair Nathan Fletcher released this statement:

“As a Board, we selected an Interim Sheriff who has demonstrated a commitment to reducing violent crime, improving the conditions in our jails, and embracing law enforcement best practices, along with a commitment to racial justice,” said Chair Fletcher. “I appreciate each candidate for their participation and look forward to working with Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray to fulfill their responsibilities to our communities, and County.”

