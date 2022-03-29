San Diego County Board of Supervisor's Chair Nathan Fletcher delivers 2nd State of the County Address

Tune into The CW San Diego starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The 2022 State of San Diego County Address starts at 6:10 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisor's Chair Nathan Fletcher is scheduled to deliver his second State of the County Address Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The live broadcast will air on The CW San Diego starting at 6 p.m. The address itself starts at 6:10 p.m.

Last year, Chair Fletcher delivered the annual Address from the County’s COVID-19 supply warehouse, this year the limited-capacity in-person, invite-only speech will be delivered from the Educational Cultural Complex Performing Arts Theatre at the San Diego Continuing Education Center. The official hashtag is #SOSDC2022.