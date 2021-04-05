San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote again on eviction ordinance

If passed, rent would not be completely forgiven for renters who are behind on payments. Instead, landlords would be paid 80 percent of what is owed from the state.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors will consider a plan to strengthen the state’s pandemic eviction moratorium on Tuesday.

If passed, rent would not be completely forgiven for renters who are behind on payments. Instead, in exchange for forgiving 20 percent of what is owed and not pursuing eviction, landlords would recoup 80 percent through the state’s rent relief program.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey says the ordinance would hurt not only landlords but tenants as well. “This policy really sets them up for failure, and so when they are finally unable to pay this large bill that is due and they are evicted, they are going to have a very difficult time in the future actually finding a place to call home again,” said Bailey.

However, Supervisor Nora Vargas says the ordinance will help prevent families from becoming homeless.

Supervisors narrowly approved the ordinance during the first reading last month. However, the reading was highly contentious with roughly five hours of public comments from tenants' rights groups and landlords.

In order to pass the ordinance needs three out of five votes.

Vice-Chair Vargas will be joined by tenants, landlords and elected officials during a press conference to discuss her proposed eviction moratorium. This ordinance will ensure all our communities can continue to safely shelter in place and help prevent a massive wave of homeless families.