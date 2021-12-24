San Diego County closures for Christmas Day holiday

Essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — All public San Diego County offices, including family resource centers, library branches and animal shelters, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas.

County-operated COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will also be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Sunday.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours on Dec. 25. Restrooms and parking lots will be open at regional parks. All parks will remain open to walk-ins.

Facilities at several County Parks will be closed on the dates below:

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed on Dec. 25.

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed on Dec. 25.

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.

The San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center will be closed on Dec. 25.

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Dec. 25.

The Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.

The Spring Valley gym will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The 4S Ranch Sports Park and recreation offices, and the park itself will be closed on Dec. 25.

Parks’ reservation phone line will not be available Saturday, but you can make reservations online at sdparks.org.