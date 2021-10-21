San Diego County DA Office beefs up resources for domestic violence victims

It's domestic violence awareness month, and the San Diego County District Attorney's office will open a family justice center in north county.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan says 1 in 3 women killed are killed by a domestic partner and that violent trend only increased in the pandemic. For Domestic Violence Awareness month, Stephan has this advice.

"We tell victims to put aside cash, and have their ID ready, and have a bag ready so that they can exit when they are ready,” Stephan said.

Stephan says include your children in your exit plan if you can, and although abusers try to isolate victims, let someone else know about your situation.

She says violence often occurs when a victim tries to leave and announces they want a divorce or plan to file a restraining order

"Those can be triggers for homicides, and this is why we tell everybody learn the information on how to do it safely and how to do a confidentially without tipping off the abuser,” Stephan said.

Just this week, Chula Vista father of three, Larry Millete was arrested and pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Maya Millete who's been missing since January.

The Chula Vista Police Chief says it's domestic violence calls shot up 9% in 2021 compared to 2020 for an average of 355 Calls per month. Officers made 18 domestic violent arrests per month this year.

"Women are losing their lives, and leaving children behind, and their families are devastated because of the domestic violence homicide,” Stephan said.

Stephan says the pandemic brought an increase in the reports of domestic violence to about 17,000 in San Diego County. The D.A.'s office created easier ways victim can contact authorities using texting, PSAs, and more shelters.

“We even work with victims to get a brand-new phone to make sure the phone cannot be tracked by GPS,” Stephan said.

Stephan says know the signs, and as seen in the Gabby Petito case, strangulation is often a clear indicator, and her office has trained law enforcement and healthcare workers to detect those cases,

"It is never 100%, but it is also not 100% when people stay because people are mostly murdered in their own home while they are with their intimate partner,” Stephan said.

The San Diego County District Attorney is expanding its resources to victims of domestic violence and for abusers to get help.

“We are opening a family justice center from the D.A.’s office in the north county, and we are expanding those services in the South Bay hopefully soon, and there is also is the hotline, which are confidential,” Stephan said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1800-799-SAFE