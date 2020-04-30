San Diego County eases some restrictions on golf courses, boats, and parks

You can watch the update here or on our social media pages.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Dr. Wilma Wooten, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and Chairman Greg Cox gave a coronavirus update for San Diego County. You can watch the entire conference here.

“We will remain committed to following the state’s health orders,” said Cox.

The county announced that golf courses can reopen for limited use if they have an approved safety and physical distancing plan. No one with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher can enter. People cannot use golf carts or hang out in groups.

Fletcher also announced another amendment to the public health order. Single households may participate in active sports activities at parks, like throwing a frisbee, but still not at beaches. This means people can only interact with the people they live with at the park. The parks must post guidelines.

Lastly, Fletcher said boating is now allowed for single households, so only people that live together.

“No party boats,” said Fletcher.

Wooten reminded the public that if people don't respect physical distancing and safety requirements and cases consequently rise, the county will have to tighten restrictions again.

Cox reminded everyone that starting Friday, it will be legally required for people to wear facial coverings in San Diego County.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Greg Cox said county leaders would make significant announcements about the relaxation of health orders on Thursday. He didn't share any additional details, but Wooten said public health orders would be extended indefinitely -- in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders.

“The danger to the public remains high,” said Fletcher.

According to Wooten, 3,564 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 124 people have died countywide.