Here’s what it will cost for a family of 4 at the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO — If you're headed to the San Diego County Fair, we’ve created a cost breakdown so you have an idea of what to expected.

PARKING

When you first arrive to the fair, you’ll need to park.

General parking admission is $15. If you want up close preferred parking, it jumps up to $30.

FAIR TICKETS

Tickets to the San Diego fair are $15 during the week and $20 dollars on weekends.

Kids 5-years-old and under are free while kids 12-years-old and under are free on Fridays.

Tickets for seniors (ages 62 +) are $12 on Wednesday and Thursdays and $17 on weekends.

You can buy tickets for rides online or in person at the fair.

RIDE TICKETS

4 ride tickets are $5

16 ride tickets are $20

40 ride tickets are $50

Fast Pass is $25

*Each ride can be 4-9 tickets.

For a $49 wristband, you can ride all the rides every Wednesday and Thursday at the fair.

FOOD

Want to grab a bite to eat? Turkey legs are $22 each. Large curly fries cost $18. You can wash it down with a lemonade for $5 to $7, depending on the size, or a bottled water for $4 each.

"It's ridiculously large. I don’t even think the largest man here can finish this," laughs visitor, Jamie Lahrer, while holding two large corn dogs for $15 each.

If you want to finish it off with a sweet treat like a cinnamon roll made from scratch, it will cost you $8.

"It’s the best cinnamon roll you can get on face of the earth. I'm sure we are pretty close to lowest cost item for a cinnamon roll at 8 bucks," said William Madaus, Owner of Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

SOUVENIRS

Before you go, you may want to grab a souvenir. Some of items range from $15 to $50.

"These globes are from Turkey. Our smaller globe is $50. They range from $50 to $1,200 dollars," said salesperson, Axel Sandavol.

Some good news is shows like the pig races and dog races are free.

GRAND TOTAL

If you are a family of four spending a day at the fair, you’re looking at a total grand cost of approximately $200 to $300 or more.

Country artist Chris Young performs at the Grandstand stage Thursday night at 7:30. Tickets range from $20-$53. For more information, click here.