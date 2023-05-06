'Get Out There' San Diego County Fair kicks off June 7 | Here's what you need to know

Adventure awaits at the 2023 San Diego County Fair with a celebration of the great outdoors.

SAN DIEGO — The theme of this year’s San Diego County Fair is “Get Out There” and a new exhibit features all the outdoor activities that San Diego County has to offer!

Happy campers are invited to the get out to the fair starting June 7 until July 4.

The fair will be closed Monday and Tuesdays in June.

"It's a cure for June gloom! Even if you are here and it's cloudy, we will have lights, games, fun, food, and new items as well. Come out and try them," said Tristan Hallman, Del Mar Fairgrounds Communications Officer.

What's new?

"New food items, s'mores themed items, one pound block of mozzarella, hot Cheeto covered pot stickers, Boba, and plant-based options for the first time. It's going to be a fun time," said Hallman.

If you are looking for healthier food options, you can check out the Wicked Kitchen, the first all vegan option at the fair.

Visitors will see entertainers, wild animals, and beverage festivals.

You can even sample cocktails from two speakeasies.

And don’t forget to check out the outdoorsy “Get Out There” exhibit.

Tickets are $20 or less. You can purchase them in person or online

Fair goes cashless

Just like last year, parking and admissions are cashless.

The fair has reverse ATMs where you can enter in your cash and receive a prepaid card.

Certain vendors will still accept cash.

"It's the best flag pole there is on the market! Easy, easy, we love it! What can I say?," said vendor Jackie Kelly Thomas who has had an American flag stand at the fair for 38 years.

She says this year’s fair will be better than ever!

"God Bless America!" she says.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on June 7.

For more information and to plan your visit, click here.



