San Diego County in for wet, cold Christmas

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's shaping up to be a wet Christmas in San Diego County, with rain likely by Saturday evening and lingering into Sunday, forecasters said.

Showers could arrive Saturday afternoon, with a stronger wave Saturday night into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters predicted one-third to 1 inch of precipitation at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches possible on the west/southwest mountain slopes.

Daytime temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the 50s along the coast, with overnight lows in the 40s. Mountain temperatures will stay in the 40s Saturday, dropping into the 30s overnight.

The Christmas Day storm follows heavy rain Thursday and Friday, which dropped about three-quarters of an inch along the coast and as much as 3 inches north of Julian in the mountains. Mount Laguna received about 2.5 inches of rain, and between one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch fell in the deserts.

A flood watch was issued through noon Friday for the entire county, and the city of San Diego announced it would close several roads that cross the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area.

Another system Monday into early Tuesday and again Wednesday or Thursday could bring additional precipitation, the NWS said.