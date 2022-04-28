San Diego County now provides free legal aid to immigrants facing deportation

San Diego is the first border county in the nation to launch a program like this.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County announced its just launched a new program that provides free legal representation to immigrants facing deportation.

A news conference was held Thursday morning outside the county administration building to discuss the Immigrant Legal Defense Program.

San Diego is now the nation's first border county to provide free legal representation for immigrants facing removal proceedings.

"Our justice system should be based on facts and law, not access to wealth and resources. Everyone in this nation, whether a citizen or not, has an established right under our constitution to be represented by legal counsel, and this program will help immigrants afford to have a fair day in court," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who is also an attorney.

She introduced the program in May of 2021. It was approved by the board at a price tag of $5 million dollars.

According inewsource, there are more than 10,000 people in the county who are in immigration proceedings. The vast majority do not have an attorney representing them and the success rate without one is around 5 percent.

Those seeking legal representation should contact any of these organizations:

ABA Immigration Justice Project: 619-736-3315

Southern California Immigration Project: 619-516-8119

Jewish Family Service: 858-637-3365