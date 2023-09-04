Average San Diego County gas price again sets Labor Day record

Regular gasoline in San Diego County Monday was at a record high for Labor Day for the third consecutive year

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Monday was at a record high for Labor Day for the third consecutive year, despite the end of a run of 38 increases in 41 days totaling 43.5 cents.

The averaged price dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $5.382, 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 26.3 cents higher than one month ago and 13.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.053 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The previous Labor Day record was $5.251.

The Labor Day record is the result of a "dropoff in production ... in addition to the continued higher oil prices and inflation that drove California price averages over $5 a gallon in the past month," Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

"According to Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission, some of the state's refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance right now and that is part of the reason that the state's gasoline production dropped 18% last week from the previous week, resulting in continued upward pressure on gas prices," Montgomery said.

"OPIS says that is the biggest one-week drop in production since the week of Feb. 24."

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.813, following four consecutive decreases totaling 1.5 cents, including three-tenths of a cent both Saturday and Sunday. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 1.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.203 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.