San Diego County gas prices continue rising, 21st increase in 22 days

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 8.5 cents Saturday to $5.652, its 21st increase in the last 22 days.

The average price has risen 43.3 cents over the past 22 days, including 4.1 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.6 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.308 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 72.1 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.70. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.3 cents lower than one month ago, and 51.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.316 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.