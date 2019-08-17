SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.59, one day after decreasing three-tenths of a cent.



The average price has dropped 13 times in the past 14 days, decreasing 7.8 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.6 cents less than one week ago and 13.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 1.1 cents more than one year ago.



"The California Energy Commission reported (Wednesday) that local refineries have cut back California-blend gasoline production and are dipping into their inventories to meet demand," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "We'll see in the next week if that action slows down price decreases at the pump."