San Diego County gives coronavirus update

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County gave a COVID-19 update.

“We’re going to be seeing a lot happening in the next few days," said Chairman Greg Cox.

Cox announced a safe reopening plan available online so businesses can prepare to reopen in the future.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that out of San Diego County's entire known homeless population, 36 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fletcher said the best place to turn to if someone wants to get tested is their healthcare provider, then the state website, and lastly, 211 if they don't have health insurance.

Dr. Wilma Wooten announced 159 new positive cases of coronavirus, so 4,319 people have tested positive total in San Diego County. 363 people are in the hospital countywide as of Wednesday. 158 people have died. The newly-announced deaths were people ranging in age from their 40's to their 80's, according to Wooten.

According to Dr. Eric McDonald, Wednesday's death totals do not include the death of a former 57-year-old Otay Mesa Detention Center male detainee that died in the hospital Wednesday morning due to complications of COVID-19. McDonald said the center's outbreak is the largest one to date in the county.

When asked how long grandparents should expect to physically distance themselves, Wooten said that the county is still advising that older adults and people with preexisting conditions stay home and avoid physical contact with relatives until further notice. This is because there is no approved vaccine for COVID-19 at this time.