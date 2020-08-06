San Diego County gyms preparing to reopen with safety modifications

One county supervisor said he "absolutely would" feel safe visiting a gym with the modifications in place.

SAN DIEGO — Gyms in San Diego County could reopen with safety modifications as soon as Friday, June 12, pending county approval.

For example, Fit Athletic Club and Gym in Mission Beach is preparing to reopen with COVID-19 modifications in place on June 15.

At the gym, most of the equipment is spaced out to keep members six feet or more apart.

The gym also prepared a number of ways to disinfect the workout space or weights someone used. The owner said he'll be limiting the occupancy to about 25%.

There will be a two-hour window to reserve a 90-minute workout. This gives crews a chance to clean once that window is done for the remaining 30 minutes with no one inside.

The California Department of Public Health released guidelines for gyms last week. They include employees wearing facial coverings, a detailed schedule for cleaning and disinfecting, and temperature screenings for all employees.