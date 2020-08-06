San Diego County hair salons, barbershops have reopened, but what about nail salons?

Prestige Nails has been closed for 10 weeks and the owners said they are overwhelmed with client requests and questions asking when the nail salon will reopen.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County hair salons and barbershops were able to reopen weeks ago, but what about nail salons?

“We went to the same cosmetology exam and have to follow the same guidelines. The only difference is we do nails and they do hair,” said Jennifer Daffrenm, owner of Prestige Nails in Escondido.

Owners Michael and Jennifer Daffern contacted News 8 and expressed concern over the reopening plan. The Dafferns questioned why hair salons and barbershops could reopen, but nail salons were excluded.

“Nail salons are not just about beauty. It’s about therapy. Most clients come in with health conditions and need hand and foot therapy,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer invited her longtime client Monalisa Rayala to the salon during News 8’s visit. Rayala has been getting monthly pedicures and foot massages often to help with her pain and swelling in her feet due to diabetes. Rayala hasn’t received services at the salon since late March and is looking forward to the reopening so she can avoid costly visits to see a podiatrist. Rayala said getting pedicures with her legs and feet rubbed is relieving.

Jennifer received an email from The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology on May 29, along with a "Returning to Work Checklist," which explains the health guidelines she must follow to reopen. For weeks, Michael and Jennifer put time and money into the salon making sure it’s up to code, including creating distance between booths and recliner chairs, adding barriers at each booth, providing protective gear, adding plastic covers over nail sheets and providing sanitizing supplies for employees and clients.