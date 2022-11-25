San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

The National Retail Federation predicts a record 166 million shoppers nationwide are expected to hit the stores from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed.

Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas.

"I feel like a lot of things are pretty half-priced," said Gonzalez. "We got pajamas for like seven bucks at Walmart."

He said getting out to the stores with his family the day after Thanksgiving is a tradition. He prefers it over shopping online

"I feel like it robs you of the in-store experience," said Gonzalez. "That's why we're out today."

Inside the Best Buy in Mission Valley, there were big crowds and long lines. Outside, parking was tough to find.

Scott Wexler purchased a big screen TV.

"I paid $899, it was normally like $1200 bucks," he said.

Online, Best Buy is advertising some smart TVs for as low as $79.

This is the first Black Friday in a few years where things appear to be back to normal. Since many supply chain issues have been corrected, some experts predict there's going to be a lot of inventory out there, which could mean deeper discounts than usual.

At Westfield Mission Valley Mall, there were signs in stores for 20 to as much as 50 percent off.

Navy Senior Chief Ahdan Hassan was searching for gifts for his family.

"Electronics specifically, just the household things," he said.

"It's a beautiful day, a beautiful Black Friday and I couldn't ask for a better situation," he added.

In the South Bay, shoppers flocked to Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Ysidro.

"Shopping, shopping shopping," said Alicia Chavez.

She and her friend Veronica Vernal are from Puebla, Mexico and flew to San Diego to experience their first Black Friday shopping in the United States.

"She loves San Diego and I do too because of the sales. In Mexico we don't have these kind of sales," said Chavez.

A spokesperson says Black Friday shopping traffic has surpassed 2019 numbers and the retailers are luring shoppers with big deals.

"We are busy and humming," said Megan Madrigal, Las Americas Premium Outlets Marketing Director. "It's up to 65 percent all year round but for Black Friday they are really blowing out."

Heavy traffic is expected during the shopping season, shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead.