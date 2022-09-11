San Diego county holds events as the nation mourns those lost on 9/11

9/11 memorials and remembrances in the county this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — As the nation mourns the loss of 2,977 people who perished 21 years ago Sunday in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, several organizations around San Diego County will hold memorials and remembrances this weekend.

Events continue Sunday with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, National City Fire Department, FDNY Retirees of San Diego, SDFF Emerald Society and The Wounded Warrior Project holding a remembrance ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum at 10:30 a.m.

National City will hold a remembrance ceremony between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at National City Fire Station No. 34.

Sunshine Brooks Theatre in Oceanside will host a book signing and panel discussion of "Outside the Wire: Stories from Front Line Combat Veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan" with Amy Forsythe and U.S. Marine Corps Majors Scott A. Huesing (Ret) and Fred Galvin (Ret). Book signing begins at 2 p.m. and panel discussion begins at 7:30 p.m.

San Diego State University's Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps will place 2,977 individual flags in the ground on the south end of Hepner Hall -- representing each victim of the 2001 attack.

On Monday, the ROTC will host its annual memorial event on campus with Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy ROTC in attendance along with a number of first responders from the San Diego State University Police Department and the San Diego Fire Department as well as members of the SDSU Veterans Group.